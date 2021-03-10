Eurobank grows profit in 2020, plans new bad loan securitisation

Contributor
George Georgiopoulos Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YANNIS BEHRAKIS

Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew adjusted net profit last year and plans a new securitisation of bad loans to further reduce its ratio of impaired credit, it said on Wednesday.

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew adjusted net profit last year and plans a new securitisation of bad loans to further reduce its ratio of impaired credit, it said on Wednesday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported adjusted net profit of 544 million euros ($646.92 million) versus net earnings of 257 million in 2019.

It said its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropped to 14% of its loan book at the end of December from 14.9% at the end of the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

((george.georgiopoulos@thomsonreuters.com; +30210 337 6437; Reuters Messaging: george.georgiopoulos.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More