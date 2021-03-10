Eurobank grows profit in 2020, plans new bad loan securitisation

ATHENS, March 10 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew adjusted net profit last year and plans a new securitisation of bad loans to further reduce its ratio of impaired credit, it said on Wednesday.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported adjusted net profit of 544 million euros ($646.92 million) versus net earnings of 257 million in 2019.

It said its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropped to 14% of its loan book at the end of December from 14.9% at the end of the third quarter.

($1 = 0.8409 euros)

