Eurobank grows adjusted 9-month profit y/y

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, on Thursday reported higher adjusted net profit in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier as stronger fee revenues offset lower net interest income.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported adjusted net profit of 348 million euros ($412.07 million) from continued operations in January to September versus net earnings of 161 million in the same period in 2019.

It said its ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs) dropped to 14.9% of its loan book at the end of September from 31.1% in the same month in 2019.

