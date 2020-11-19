Eurobank grows adjusted 9-month profit on stronger fee income

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT, one of Greece's four largest lenders, grew its adjusted net profit in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier as stronger fee revenues offset lower net interest income.

The bank, which is 2.4% owned by the country's HFSF bank rescue fund, reported adjusted net profit of 348 million euros ($412.07 million) from continued operations in January-to-September, up from net earnings of 161 million in the same period in 2019.

Unadjusted, the net result was a loss of 1.081 billion euros in the nine-month period, including the total loss from its so-called Cairo securitisation of impaired loans, the sale of loan servicer FPS and the cost of a voluntary exit scheme for staff.

The bank's net fee and commission income rose 10.1% year on year to 275 million euros, mainly due to rental income and fees from capital markets and its asset management business.

Eurobank's ratio of non-performing exposures (NPEs), which include non-performing loans and other credit likely to turn bad, dropped to 14.9% of its loan book at the end of September from 31.1% in the same month in 2019.

"Our NPE stock edged below the 15% threshold, way below the domestic market average," Chief Executive Fokion Karavias said in a statement. "We are developing a comprehensive strategy for loans under moratoria which end in 2020."

Eurobank, with operations in Bulgaria and Cyprus, said it has frozen repayments of loans totaling 4.9 billion euros until the end of the year.

It said its network in Greece was reduced to 300 branches from 350 last year, while the conclusion of a voluntary exit scheme for 800 employees in Greece will provide an annual benefit of 35 million euros.

