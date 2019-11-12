Eurobank finds PIMCO, doValue offers for FPS satisfactory -sources

ATHENS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Greek lender Eurobank's EURBr.AT board decided on Tuesday that two different offers by U.S. funds group PIMCO and Italian bad loan specialist doValue DOVA.MI, for its loan servicing unit FPS were satisfactory, banking sources told Reuters.

The sources said that a final decision would be made after the Greek parliament approves government legislation on banks' non-performing loans, known as the Hercules asset protection scheme.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alexander Smith)

