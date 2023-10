ATHENS, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Eurobank EURBr.AT said on Monday it ended the state's participation in its share capital market by repurchasing 1.4% of its shares from the country's bank bailout fund HFSF.

(Athens Newsroom)

