Euro zone's negative-yielding debt pile has almost disappeared - Tradeweb

The pile of negative-yielding euro zone government bonds is close to disappearing, data from electronic trading platform Tradeweb showed on Monday.

Roughly 260 billion euros ($254 bln) of euro zone government bonds carried negative yields as of end-September, Tradeweb said, down from around 542 billion euros at end-August.

Negative-yielding bonds made up 3.2% of a total market worth around eight trillion euros on the Tradeweb platform, versus almost 7% in August. The September figure was the lowest since at least 2016, when Tradeweb started compiling the data for Reuters.

