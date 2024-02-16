News & Insights

Markets

Euro zone's low productivity may slow inflation's fall - ECB's Schnabel

Credit: REUTERS/HEIKO BECKER

February 16, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Francesco Canepa for Reuters ->

Adds detail from Schnabel's speech, context throughout

FRANKFURT, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Europe's sluggish productivity growth may slow the fall in inflation to the European Central Bank's 2% target, ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel said on Friday.

Schnabel pointed to a number of factors behind the euro zone's long-running economic underperformance versus the United States, including lower investment in technology, more red tape and more expensive energy.

She argued this could delay the ECB's victory against high inflation and the timing of its first interest rate cut.

"Persistently low, and recently even negative, productivity growth exacerbates the effects that the current strong growth in nominal wages has on unit labour costs for firms," she told an event in Florence, Italy. "This increases the risk that firms may pass higher wage costs on to consumers, which could delay inflation returning to our 2% target."

Reaffirming her stance, Schnabel said this meant the ECB had to be "cautious" and not cut rates "prematurely" to avoid a second flare-up in inflation as happened in the 1970s.

She said making it easier to open and scale-up successful businesses and wind-down failing ones were among measures that could be taken to boost euro zone productivity.

Higher productivity would make life easier for the ECB in avoiding both periods of too high and too low inflation, Schnabel said.

"Measures that help firms boost productivity growth directly support monetary policy in achieving its objective of securing price stability over the medium term," Schnabel said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alison Williams and Sharon Singleton)

((@FranCanJourno francesco.canepa@thomsonreuters.com; 004906975651247; Reuters Messaging: francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.