Euro zone yields struggle for direction amid inflation fears

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs edged lower on Monday after an earlier rise as they struggled for direction amid inflation fears and fading hopes for a quick end to central bank rate hiking cycle.

Analysts said potential upside surprises in consumer price data and expectations of increasing bond supply due to public spending to tackle the energy crisis would prop up German Bund yields in the medium term.

Germany will spend 83.3 billion euros, or 42% of a major protection scheme, to finance a cap on gas and power prices in 2023, a draft proposal seen by Reuters showed.

Meanwhile, German industrial production grew in September, supporting the view that the European Central Bank (ECB) will keep raising rates aggressively.

Yields on 10-year Bunds DE10YT=RR were down 2 basis points (bps) at 2.27%. They hit an 11-year high at 2.53% on Oct. 21.

"I don’t think the market will do much ahead of U.S. inflation data," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"Markets expect a (Fed) rate hike of 50 bps in December and 25 bps early next year, but they are ready to change their view pretty quickly if consumer price numbers surprise on the upside," he added.

U.S. consumer prices are due on Thursday while the euro area calendar is thin this week.

George Buckley, an economist at Nomura, highlighted in a research note that "numerous ECB Governing Council members came out saying there was much more to do on rates," after a "dovish interpretation of the October ECB meeting."

Bund yield set its biggest fall in 11 years in the week ending on October 28. ECB remarks on October 27 led markets to bet on a potential slowdown of monetary tightening.

France's central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the central bank must not stop raising interest rates until underlying inflation has peaked, but it may slow the pace of hikes once rates hit a level that starts to restrict growth.

We believe core inflation "will strengthen, underscoring our view that the ECB will ultimately be forced to hike by yet another 75bp in December," Nomura's Buckley added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 4.5 bps to 4.41%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 213 bps.

