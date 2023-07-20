Euro zone yields steady, set for weekly decline

By Alun John

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields steadied on Thursday but were set for a weekly decline as investors position for inflation globally to slow and central bank rate hikes to peak soon, though a rise in yields a day earlier showed this will be a bumpy path.

Few major data releases are due from Europe on Thursday, so the focus will more be on U.S. data later in the day.

The yield on Germany's 10 year bund DE10YT=RR was up 1 basis point (bp) at 2.41%.

It is heading for a weekly decline of 6 bps and is down sharply from a four-month high of 2.679% hit last week, helped by data from Britain and the United States showing inflation is slowing, and even more hawkish European rate setters, like Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot, saying rate hikes later this year may not be necessary.

The yield did rise 5 bps on Wednesday, however, with investors fearing the rally in government bonds was overdone.

Bond yields move inversely to prices, and the rapid rise in central bank rates last year caused government bonds to sell off both in Europe and North America.

"Only one indicator - and it is only a second-string gauge, at that - is on today’s (euro zone) data calendar: the European Commission’s flash Consumer Confidence Indicator for July. Thus, ... more attention is likely to be garnered in the afternoon by the incoming US data," said analysts at DZ bank in a morning note.

The European data is due at 1400 GMT and the U.S. will release jobless claims and new home sales figures, at 1230 GMT with investors still trying to get a grip on the state of the world's largest economy.

In Europe, France and Spain also issued new bonds.

The ECB will meet next Thursday, and anything other than a 25 bps rate increase would come as a big surprise to markets. A Reuters poll of economists found a small majority of respondents expect a further hike in September.

Moves elsewhere in euro zone bond markets on Thursday were largely in line with the benchmark.

Italy's 10 year yield was up 2 bps at 4.10%, also set for a small weekly decline, and the gap between Italian and German yields was steady at 166 bps, largely in the middle of its recent range. DE10IT10=RR

Germany's two-year yield was up 3 bps at 3.22% and Italy's two-year yield was also up 3 bps at 3.74%. DE2YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

