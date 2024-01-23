Euro zone yields steady ahead of ECB, markets almost fully price 50-bp cut by June

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting and after investors scaled back bets on interest-rate cuts early this year.

A significant minority of economists in a Reuters poll, 38 of 85 (45%), said the first ECB cut would come in June. Twenty-one said April, and 23 predicted it would occur in the third quarter and beyond that period.

Money markets are pricing in a very slight chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in March EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP and less than a 60% chance in April EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP from fully pricing such a move a week ago.

While they still discount an almost 90% chance of a 50-bps reduction by June EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP, taking into account the repricing for March and April, they price a higher chance of a first move in June by 50 bps.

Markets bet on rate cuts for around 135 bps by year-end from 145 bps a week ago. EURESTECBM8X9=ICAP

According to Davide Oneglia, economist at TS Lombard "wage anxiety and risks of trade bottlenecks (due to the conflict in the Middle East) reinforce ECB hawks’ 'supply pessimism'."

Market participants label as hawks central bank officials who advocate a tight monetary policy to control inflation.

U.S. and British forces carried out a fresh round of strikes on Monday in Yemen, targeting a Houthi underground storage site.

Euro zone banks expect a small rebound in the demand for mortgages and loans to companies early this year as a slump in lending shows early signs of moderating, an ECB survey showed.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, rose 1.5 bps to 2.30% after dropping 4.5 bps the day before.

It stood roughly 20 bps above its level at the end of 2023, when markets increased bets on 2024 rate cuts up to around 170 bps in low volumes and 40 bps lower than in mid-November.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, more sensitive to expectations for policy rates, was down one bp at 2.68%. It was around 45 bps above its lowest level since March 2023, hit at the end of last year.

"Short-end valuations still look ambitious in our view and probably have further to correct, but the market may want to hear new impetus from (ECB president Christine) Lagarde before the next leg lower," said Rainer Guntermann, rate strategist at Commerzbank, which forecasts the ECB to cut rates by 75 bps in 2024, starting from June.

Bond prices move inversely with yields.

Some analysts said the rise in yields in 2024 is consistent with investors closing their short positions before the end of the year and opening new ones in the first weeks of 2024.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 3.5 bps to 3.87%, with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 156 bps after hitting its tightest level in 7 months, the day before at 151 bps.

Peripheral bonds still benefit from solid demand from investors keen to lock in elevated yields that should fall as soon as the ECB reduces rates.

ESTRfwds https://tmsnrt.rs/42bRen7

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.