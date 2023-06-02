Euro zone yields set for big weekly fall, U.S. jobs data in focus

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 2 (Reuters) - German government bond yields were set to record their biggest weekly fall since mid-March after euro zone inflation data delivered the first downward surprise since June last year.

Volatility in the fixed-income market remained high. Bets on the European Central Bank's next moves were scaled back marginally but were still pricing roughly two 25 basis point (bps) rate hikes by summer.

There is a growing consensus that the central bank will hike rates in June and July, with some analysts not ruling out a further tightening if inflation doesn't show additional signs of cooling off.

While dovish ECB board member Fabio Panetta and centrist Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the end of the tightening cycle was in sight, President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the central bank has still ground to cover even if there is growing evidence that past rate hikes are starting to work.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, was up 4.5 bps at 2.29%. However, it was down 24.5 bps over the week in its biggest fall since mid-March when fears of a banking crisis triggered a rush into safe-haven assets. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors' focus is shifting to the U.S. ahead of non-farm payrolls data, which will provide further clues ahead of this month's rate decision with the Federal Reserve seen at a crucial turning point of its tightening cycle.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday on news of an extended drop in new manufacturing orders and lower labour costs, while a debt-ceiling bill advanced in Washington.

While the jobs data usually has a significant impact on markets the day it is published, analysts expect Friday's report not to alter the prevailing perception that the Fed is likely to keep its key rate unchanged on June 14.

The most significant factor for markets to pare rate hike expectations is the inflation story, with a drop in the prices paid sub-component of the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing index providing further evidence of easing pressure, ING analysts said in a research note.

The U.S. 10-year yield hit an intraday low of 3.57% after the ISM said its Purchasing Managers Index fell to 46.9 last month from 47.1 in April - the seventh straight month below 50, indicating a contraction in manufacturing, and the longest stretch since the Great Recession.

Money markets are currently pricing a high probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting.

In the euro area, September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP were at 3.65%, implying expectations for an ECB deposit facility rate of 3.75% by summer from the current 3.25%. They were at 3.73%, meaning a depo rate at 3.83%, late last week.

S&P will release its update on France's credit rating later today, with analysts expecting a downgrade after Fitch lowered the country to AA- in April. The rating agency changed the outlook from stable to negative last December.

France's 10-year yield FR10YT=RR rose 4 bps to 2.85%, with the spread between French and German 10-year yields DE10FR10=RR roughly unchanged at 55 bps.

