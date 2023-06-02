Euro zone yields set for big weekly fall, but bets on ECB hikes barely move

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 2 (Reuters) - German government bond yields were set to post the biggest weekly fall since mid-March after the bloc's inflation data delivered the first downward surprise since June last year.

Volatility in the fixed-income market remained high, but bets on the European Central Bank's next moves scaled back marginally and were still pricing roughly two 25 basis point (bps) rate hikes by summer.

There is a growing consensus that the central bank will increase rates in May and June, with analysts not ruling out a further tightening if inflation doesn't provide additional signs of cooling off.

While dovish European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta and centrist Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the end of the tightening cycle was in sight, President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the central bank still has ground to cover even if there is a growing body of evidence that past rate hikes are starting to work.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, was up 1.5 bps at 2.264%. It is about to end the week down 27 bps, in its biggest fall since mid-March when fears of a banking crisis triggered a rush into safe-haven assets. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Markets cheered a downward surprise in consumer price dynamics, but analysts remain cautious about the outlook arguing that significant risks remain in place.

"We would be cautious in concluding that the core (inflation) trajectory now is only one way down," said Giada Giani, an economist at Citi, in a research note. "The rotation from goods to services as the main driver of inflation remains intact in our view."

"As the last leg of the inflation shock, we still see services HICP (harmonized index of consumer prices) dynamics to stay elevated through the next few prints, keeping core inflation around the 5.5% area until September," she added.

September 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP were at 3.65%, implying expectations for an ECB deposit facility rate of 3.75% by summer from the current 3.25%. Late last week, they were at 3.73%, implying a depo rate at 3.83%, before the euro zone inflation data was released.

Investors' focus is shifting back to the U.S. ahead of job data due later in the session, which might provide further clues about the possible Federal Reserve rate decision this month.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, affecting euro area borrowing costs on news of an extended drop in new manufacturing orders and lower labour costs, while a debt-ceiling bill was approved by the U.S. Senate in Washington.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, rose one bp to 4.00%. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was at its lowest since mid-February at 172.2 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.