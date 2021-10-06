Euro zone yields rise to highest since June on inflation concerns

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose as a government bond sell-off extended on Wednesday on concerns about inflation and potential monetary policy tightening, while a gauge of German inflation expectations hit its highest since May 2013.

Oil prices jumped, with U.S. crude hitting its highest since 2014, after the OPEC+ group of producers stuck to its planned output increase rather than raising it.

The yield on the U.S. Treasury bill maturing on Oct. 21 touched a record high at 0.19% 912796G60= as a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats about the debt limit showed no sign of abating.

“While the latest increase in inflation expectations is fuelled by high-flying oil and gas prices, broader factors appear at play," including global reflation fears, Commerzbank analysts said.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, was up 1.5 basis points, after hitting its highest since the end of June at -0.147%. DE10YT=RR

Italy’s 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR were up 4 basis points at 0.902%.

Markets stabilised after an earlier sharp sell-off. Commerzbank analysts suggested investors should buy Bunds to reduce their portfolio risk profile.

European stocks tumbled more than 1% amid the concerns over higher inflation, while investors moved out of high-growth tech stocks into banking shares.

Germany's 10-year breakeven rate DE10YT=RR, DE10YIL=RR - a gauge of inflation expectations based on the difference in yield between inflation-protected and nominal debt of the same maturity - hit its highest since 2013 at 1.74%.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations rose to its highest since November 2014 at 1.868% EUIL5YF5Y=R.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday she still expected supply shortages or rising energy prices to be transitory, repeating the bank's long-standing line that the inflation spike will wane next year.

“Currently high price pressures are a transitory phenomenon is a mantra that has been reiterated over and over by the ECB. But it seems that even here subtle shifts of tone are taking place,” ING analysts said, flagging that some council members voiced concerns over more lasting effects.

They mentioned recent comments by policymaker Robert Holzmann - “a well-known hawk” - but also by France's Francois Villeroy de Galhau whose “description of the ECB’s stance as ‘vigilant, but not worried’ has morphed to a ‘vigilant, but not feverish’.”

Villeroy also said on Tuesday there was still a risk the ECB would miss its 2% inflation target.

According to Unicredit analysts, the main factors driving inflation expectations higher "can be regarded as temporary."

"This is confirmed by the fact that both euro and U.S. dollar inflation swap curves are inverted, with both 2/10Y spreads trading at around -40bp, and 5/10Y spreads are inverted too," they said in a research note.

