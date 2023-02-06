Euro zone yields rise, spreads widen before central banks’ speakers

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose and spreads between core and periphery widened on Monday as investors expect central bankers to keep fighting back against expectations for a quick end of the monetary tightening cycle.

Borrowing costs plunged last Thursday as remarks from the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England fuelled hopes that the rate hiking path would be shorter than previously expected.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.23%.

It fell to a 2-week low at 2.04% last Thursday, from above 2.20% prior to the ECB's decision.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the periphery, rose 13 bps to 4.09%, with the closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widening to 187 bps.

