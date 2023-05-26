Euro zone yields rise on gradual repricing of ECB rate hike expectations

By Stefano Rebaudo

May 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Friday as robust economic data and hawkish remarks by central bank officials triggered some upward repricing in market bets about future European Central Bank rate hikes.

Investors remained cautious after U.S. officials said President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy are closing in on a deal that would raise the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling for two years.

Euro area bonds are playing catch-up with U.S. Treasuries as U.S. 10-year yields rose by around 10 bps late Thursday after jobless claims data suggested persistent labour market strength.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the euro area, rose 3.5 basis points (bps) to 2.52%.

"Bond markets are still slowly repricing their expectations about future central banks moves," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed-income strategist at Allianz Global Investors.

Analysts argued concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling didn't provide a clear direction and markets were just reversing the repricing of March, as fears of a severe credit crunch abated.

Pricing for where the ECB depo rate will peak dropped to 3% in early March from more than 4% in the previous days as the collapse of two regional U.S. lenders and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse triggered a rush into safe-haven assets.

Britain's stubbornly high consumer price data was a stark reminder that disinflationary tendencies are not materialising.

November 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EUESTECBF=ICAP rose to 3.75%, implying market expectations for an ECB deposit facility rate at 3.85% by year-end.

Investors await euro inflation data due next week, which might provide further direction to yields and future ECB moves.

Economists at Nomura said in a research note, "core price momentum is likely to remain strong enough to unnerve the ECB."

"A robust core inflation print next week lends support to our forecast for two further 25bp hikes from the ECB at its next meetings, bringing its terminal rate to 3.75%," they added.

Greek bond prices were roughly in line with the broader market after jumping on Monday as the election outcome boosted expectations that the country will go on with its policies of supporting economic growth and reducing debt.

Greece's 10-year bond yield GR10YT=RR rose 5.5 bps to 3.973%, with the spread between Greek and German 10-year bond yields DE10GR10=RR hitting a fresh 18-month low at 129.2 bps.

Yields move inversely with prices.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 7 bps to 4.42%, with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widening to 188 bps.

