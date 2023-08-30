News & Insights

Euro zone yields rise, markets up bets on ECB hike after NRW data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 30, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose on Wednesday after data from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) showed a rise in inflation, supporting expectations that the ECB tightening cycle might not end soon.

Meanwhile, money markets raised their bets on a September rate hike from the ECB, pricing in a 60% chance of a 25 basis-point move from the bank.

In NRW, Germany's most populous state, consumer prices rose by 0.5 % month-on-month in August and by 5.9 % year-on-year.

"NRW CPI above expectations for German CPI, said Christoph Rieger," head of rates research at Commerzbank.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, rose 5.5 basis point (bps) to 2.57%.

The pan-German consumer price data will be published later in the day, along with Spanish data.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

