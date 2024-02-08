Euro zone yields rise, markets trim bets on 2024 ECB rate cuts to 120 bps

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher and markets scaled back bets on future rate cuts on Thursday after policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic reiterated that central banks must be cautious on easing monetary policy.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials said they want to hold off on cutting interest rates until they have more confidence that inflation is down to 2%, after European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel argued the ECB must be patient.

The ECB euro-short-term rate (ESTR) forwards priced in 120 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024 EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, from around 130 bps late Wednesday, implying a deposit facility rate at 2.80% from the current 4%. The ESTR is around 10 bps above the depo rate.

Analysts will closely watch U.S. jobs weekly figures due later in the session, but argue that a considerable downside surprise would be needed to upset a strong payroll trend.

Economic data showed last week U.S. job growth surged in January at well above its pre-pandemic pace.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.33%.

"In the absence of new bank jitters (in the U.S.), the Bund yield is well supported above 2.30%, a level which is in line with new ECB estimates about the natural rate of interest (r*)," said Christoph Rieger head of rate research at Commerzbank.

Shares of New York Community BancorpNYCB.N closed higher on Wednesday after the lender said it could cut exposure to the troubled commercial real estate (CRE) segment.

Concerns about a possible crisis would lead central banks to cut rates faster to ease pressure on troubled banks.

Markets are pricing in a 20% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The "neutral" or "natural" interest rate known as "r*" is the one which neither stimulates nor slows economic growth, and is where policy rates are supposed to end up.

Analysts mentioned a recent ECB paper saying that "estimates of euro area r* vary widely across a suite of models; the median estimate has risen by about 30 basis points compared with levels prevailing in mid-2019, before the onset of the pandemic."

"The euro area real r* was seen to levels around or below zero after the global financial crisis," argued Commerzbank's Rieger. "Taking zero + 30 bps, +2% inflation would imply 2.3%, which is also close to longer-term forwards."

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, more sensitive to policy rate expectations, rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.66%.

Citi economists highlighted that "the increase in the median estimate is driven by the cyclical, inflation-stabilising r* estimates," while the longer-term r* was unchanged, according to the ECB paper.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 3 bps to 3.91%, with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 157 bps.

