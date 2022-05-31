Euro zone yields rise, markets increase bets on rate hikes after inflation data

Contributor
Stefano Rebaudo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after economic data showed that inflation climbed more than expected in May, boosting expectations that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path.

May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after economic data showed that inflation climbed more than expected in May, boosting expectations that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path.

Money markets increased their bets about future ECB rate hikes. They expect 115 basis points (bps) by year-end, including a 40% chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the fully priced 25 bps in July. ECBWATCH

Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in May, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, rose 3 basis points to 1.075% after hitting an almost two-week high at 1.093%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters