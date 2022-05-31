Euro zone yields rise, markets increase bets on rate hikes after inflation data

May 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday after economic data showed that inflation climbed more than expected in May, boosting expectations that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path.

Money markets increased their bets about future ECB rate hikes. They expect 115 basis points (bps) by year-end, including a 40% chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the fully priced 25 bps in July. ECBWATCH

Euro zone inflation rose to another record high in May, indicating that it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, rose 3 basis points to 1.075% after hitting an almost two-week high at 1.093%.

