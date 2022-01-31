Euro zone yields rise, Italy outperforms with Mattarella president

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 31 (Reuters) - German bond yields rose on Monday against a backdrop of higher risk appetite and inflation worries, while Italian borrowing costs fell after parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, leaving former ECB chief Mario Draghi as prime minister.

Analysts see a reduction of Italian risk premium with Draghi at the helm of the government as they expect him to pursue structural reforms in government administration, the judiciary and the tax system. Others, though, warn he may have a hard time pushing through his agenda after divisions over the presidency.

Mattarella was re-elected for a second term on Saturday, but the failed attempts to replace him during seven rounds of balloting have left scars, with potential repercussions for political stability.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 1 basis point to 1.34%, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 14 at 1.294% IT10YT=RR. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightened by 4 bps to 134 bps DE10IT10=RR.

"We expect the 10Y BTP-Bund spread to tighten towards the 120 bp area, last observed in November," Unicredit analysts said.

Equities staged a rebound in Europe on Monday, with the STOXX 600 .STOXX up 0.9%, but the standoff over Ukraine remains a thorn in the market's side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will respond to proposals from the United States and NATO "when he considers it necessary", with no date set for now, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Investors' focus is meanwhile shifting towards this week's inflation data and potential signals from the European Central Bank on the timing of its future monetary tightening.

A rise in short-end U.S. borrowing costs were under the spotlight, with the two-year US2YT=RR rising 3 basis points to 1.20% in London trade after hawkish comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic over the weekend.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 3 basis points to -0.009%, its highest level since Jan. 20. DE10YT=RR

“Crucial inflation data for January could put the ECB's drawn-out exit planning to the test ahead of the Council meeting on Thursday,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

Data on Germany's Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices will be released at 1300 GMT.

German inflation is set to stay close to 5% in January, regional data from five states suggested on Monday, remaining well above the European Central Bank's price stability target of 2% for the euro zone as a whole.

Portuguese government bond prices slightly outperformed the euro zone benchmark, with the 10-year yield rising 1.5 bps to 0.636% PT10YT=RR after general elections on Sunday.

Centre-left Socialists won a parliamentary majority, securing a solid new mandate for Prime Minister Antonio Costa, a champion of balanced public accounts.

