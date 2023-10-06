Euro zone yields rise before US data, Italy risk premium highest since March

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged higher on Friday as investors waited for the latest U.S. employment data, while the gap between German and Italian borrowing costs hit its highest since March.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the bloc, was last up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.903%, although remained below the 12-year high of 3.024% reached on Wednesday.

The yield, which rises as the bond's price falls, was on track for its fifth straight weekly gain despite falling for the last two sessions.

The closely watched gap between Germany and Italy's 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 201.3 bps - the highest level since mid-March. Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR rose to 4.935% in early trading and was last up 2 bps at 4.925%.

Longer-dated bond yields have surged since the start of September as investors as investors have hurried to unwind bets that central banks will soon be forced to cut interest rates as economies slow.

The U.S. economy's strength has surprised traders and a rise in oil prices has added to concerns that inflation may take a while to squeeze back down to 2%. In the background, central banks are stepping back from the bond market as government continue to borrow large amounts.

"If you think about the chatter at the start of the year that it wouldn't be long until we get cuts… those days are over," said Jackie Bowie, a managing partner at markets advisory firm Chatham Financial. "I think at last there's an acceptance that the cheap money era is gone."

Investors on Friday were waiting for the September U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show a small slowdown in hiring last month.

Economists think nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 170,000 jobs after rising 187,000 in August, with the number likely to influence Federal Reserve policymakers' decisions on rates.

The sell-off in bonds has been particularly tough on Italy, with some investors citing concerns around the government's debt load after it hiked its budget deficit targets last week amid a slowing economy.

Italy's 10-year yield has risen around 80 bps since the start of September, compared to a 42-bp increase in the Germany equivalent.

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel on Friday said interest rates may need to rise again if inflationary pressures prove persistent, in an example of the hawkish rhetoric from many central bankers that has unnerved investors.

Shorter-dated bond yields, which are more sensitive to expectations about central bank's policy rates, have risen much less sharply than their longer peers.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR was roughly flat on Friday at 3.142%. It has risen around 15 bps since the start of September.

The ECB next sets interest rates on Oct. 26. Pricing in derivatives markets shows traders think there's a roughly 20% chance of another 25 bp hike from the current 4% level.

Reporting by Harry Robertson, Editing by William Maclean

