Euro zone yields rise as markets trim rate cut bets on strong data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose and money markets trimmed bets on future rate cuts on Monday after strong U.S. data and remarks by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell strengthened expectations that central banks will not need to ease policy quickly.

Investors sold off sovereign bonds on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday after a survey showed growth in the U.S. services sector picked up last month, adding to Friday's stellar U.S. jobs report that supported a reassessment of how many rate cuts major central banks might deliver in 2024.

The Federal Reserve can be "prudent" in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, as a strong economy allowed central bankers time to build confidence that inflation will continue falling, Powell said in an interview that aired on Sunday.

Analysts expect the European Central Bank to also bide its time in relaxing monetary policy despite weak economic data.

"For now, central banks are in risk-management mode, and they are willing to be patient," said Rohan Khanna, head of euro rate strategy at Barclays.

"While the recent data trajectory could validate the Fed's wait-and-see approach, the same may not be so obvious for the ECB, the growth and inflation projections of which are too high in our view," Khanna said, adding that he left Barclays' portfolio of trades unchanged after Friday's U.S. figures.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose 10 basis points (bps) to 2.332%, its highest level since Jan. 25.

German exports fell more than expected in December due to weak global demand, underlining concerns about the health of Europe's biggest economy.

The lack of orders in manufacturing is increasingly becoming a burden on the German economy, the Ifo Institute said.

However, while the German economy is struggling, the so-called periphery is doing better with the service sector increasing after five straight months of contraction in Italy and growing at the fastest pace in six months in Spain.

Investor morale in the euro zone also improved for the fourth consecutive month in February.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, rose 9.5 bps to 3.904%.

ECB euro-short-term rate (ESTR) forwards last priced in around 125 basis points (bps) of rate cuts by year-end EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, down from 138 bps immediately before the release of U.S. data on Friday and from around 175 basis points at the end of last year.

ECB ESTR forwards price in a 63% chance of a first 25 bp rate cut by April EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, down from fully pricing it early last week.

UBS acknowledged the risk of the cutting cycle starting a bit later, in June, but its base case scenario sees a first move in April, followed by 100 bps this year and 100 bps in 2025, which would bring the deposit rate -- currently at 4% -- back to a broadly neutral 2% by end-2025.

In an interview released on Friday, ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel said it was too early to cut interest rates, after unexpectedly stating that the ECB has tamed the "greedy beast" of inflation, early in the week.

Investors are waiting for the ECB consumer expectations survey on Tuesday, flagging that a further drop in 3-year consumer inflation expectations from the current level of 2.2% would bring the measure to levels observed before the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, additional reporting by Samuel Indyk; editing by Ed Osmond, Kirsten Donovan)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.