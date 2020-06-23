Euro zone yields rise as business surveys show recession easing

By Abhinav Ramnarayan and Joice Alves

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose as business surveys from the euro zone suggested the continent is recovering from the depths of the COVID-19 crisis as they emerge from lockdown.

Euro zone purchasing managers' indices, seen as a good gauge of economic health, showed a further contraction in June across the bloc but the historic economic fall in April eased again this month.

IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) recovered to 47.5 from May's 31.9, after touching a 13.6 record low in April. EM

A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest rise to 42.4, where 50 is the line that separates expansion from contraction.

"For now as lockdowns are eased, the very strong influence that has on the data in PMIs I think feeds into the risk-on mood," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

"The market only have eyes for the V-shaped recovery and the PMIs feed into that," he said.

Britain's private sector also shrank less than feared this month as more businesses restarted work.

The corresponding French and German surveys showed a business recession easing in the bloc's two largest economies.

Safe haven German 10-year bond yields rose 2 basis points on Tuesday at 0900 GMT to -0.45% and moved further away from a near one-month high hit overnight. DE10YT=RR

Other high-grade, French and Dutch 10-year bond yields were also higher on the day. NL10YT=RR, FR10YT=RR

German yields had dropped to their lowest level since May 26 overnight at -0.492%, tracking U.S. Treasury yields lower, on renewed concerns about trade relations between the United States and China.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said on Monday the trade deal with China was "over", linking the breakdown in part to Washington's anger over Beijing not sounding the alarm earlier about the coronavirus outbreak.

Business surveys for the United States are also due out later in the day.

In terms of new supply, Germany is set to sell 5 billion euros of two-year "Schatz" bonds while the Netherlands will reopen debt maturing in January 2040 to raise 1.5 billion euros.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Joice Alves, Editing by Ed Osmond and Gareth Jones)

