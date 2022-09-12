Euro zone yields rise amid hawkish ECB signals, Italy underperforms

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday after more hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB).

ECB policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record-high inflation in the euro zone despite a likely recession, sources told Reuters.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 4 basis points (bps) to 1.74%. The 2-year yield rose 7 bps to 1,386%, within striking distance of its 11-year high at 1.429%. DE2YT=RR

"The ECB has taken a decisively hawkish turn. We think its, and market, projections are premised on too optimistic a growth outlook, but this might not register in the market's consciousness until later this year," ING analysts said.

ECB policymakers are also likely to start a debate next month about whittling down the bank's 4-trillion-euro bond pile, weighing on peripheral bond prices.

Italian bonds underperformed with the 10-year yield rising 9 bps to 4.09%, its highest since mid-June. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to 234 bps IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR.

Spanish ES10YT=RR and Portuguese PT10YT=RR 10-year yields rose around 5 bps.

Citi analysts said Italian BTPs appeared most at risk from passive Asset Purchase Programme quantitative tightening, and higher supply from fiscal measures to combat energy prices.

The ECB has also pledged to replace bonds that expire under its 1.7 trillion euro Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme until at least the end of 2024, something a source said was unlikely to change.

Investors are waiting for U.S. inflation data due on Tuesday, which might provide more signals about the Federal Reserve's tightening path.

"Fed officials appear to lower the bar for another 75bp hike next week ahead of a likely further falling U.S. inflation rate and the looming blackout period," Commerzbank analysts said.

Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with solid calls for another significant interest rate increase to battle high inflation.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Kirsten Donovan)

