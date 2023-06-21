News & Insights

Euro zone yields rise after UK inflation surprise

June 21, 2023 — 02:25 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as economic data from the UK served a stark reminder that the fight against inflation is not over and central banks might need to keep raising interest rates.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to rate expectations, hit its highest since March 10, last up 5 basis points at 3.207%.

British consumer price inflation was unchanged at 8.7% in May compared to April's data, contrary to expectations for a slight fall.

