Euro zone yields rise after UK inflation surprise

June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday as economic data from the UK served a stark reminder that the fight against inflation is not over and central banks might need to keep raising interest rates.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to rate expectations, hit its highest since March 10, last up 5 basis points at 3.207%.

British consumer price inflation was unchanged at 8.7% in May compared to April's data, contrary to expectations for a slight fall.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.