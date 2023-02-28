Euro zone yields rise after data, depo rate expectations close to 4%

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Surprising strong inflation data lifted euro zone yields to their highest in more than 10 years on Tuesday, while expectations for the peak of the European Central Bank depo rate increased to almost 4%.

French annual inflation rose unexpectedly to 7.2% in February from 7.0% in January.

Spain's consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in February, a faster pace than the 5.9% during the 12 months to January and above the 5.7% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, rose 5.5 basis points (bps) to 2.64%, after hitting its highest level since July 2011 at 2.662%.

"It will probably take until the second quarter to see the peak in inflation in France and until the summer to see inflation really come down," ING strategist led by Padraig Garvey said in a note.

A key market gauge of euro zone log-term inflation expectations hit a fresh 9-month high at 2.4825%. EUIL5YF5Y=R

German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to changes in policy rate expectations, hit its highest level since October 2008 at 3.161%, and was last up 7 bps at 3.133%.

The December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward rose was at 3.835% after rising to 3.875%, a level which implies a depo rate at 3.975% by year-end. EUESTECBF=ICAP

The ESTR published by the ECB reflects banks' wholesale euro unsecured overnight borrowing costs. It is usually around 10 bps below the deposit rate.

"Inflation data are still leading markets," said Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"We were already forecasting a 50 bps rate hike in March that would drive the depo rate to 3%, then further 50 bps or more likely 75 bps are seen by year-end, of course depending on the economic data. It makes sense to expect a depo rate peaking at 3.75-4%," he added.

ECB policymakers have been fighting against expectations for a shorter rate hiking path since the beginning of February, as markets expected a pause in the tightening cycle.

Chief Economist Philip Lane told Reuters in an interview the central bank will not lower rates "until we have very strong evidence – not just in the forecast but also in our ongoing assessment of underlying inflation – that we are returning inflation to target".

Croatian central bank chief Boris Vujcic said the ECB must push on with monetary tightening while price pressures endure.

The German yield curve deepened its inversion showing markets expect rates to fall in the longer term after the ECB managed to tame inflation.

The gap between German 2-year and 10-year yields DE2DE10=RR dropped as low as -50.2 bps, its lowest level since October 1992.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR rose 8 bps to 4.498 after hitting its highest level since Jan. 3 at 4.549%, while the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields remained below 190 bps at 184 bps.

"BTP spreads have shown an impressive resilience to the latest leg of core rates sell-off and high bond issuance," Erjon Satko, rates strategist at Bofa, said.

"The bulk of the support likely comes from short positioning squeeze, and high/consistent buying flows from domestics, especially households," he added.





