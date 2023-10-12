Euro zone yields push higher after US CPI

By Harry Robertson and Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields turned higher on Thursday after annual U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly held steady in August, even as underlying price pressures continued to ease.

In the 12 months through September, the consumer price index advanced 3.7%, the same margin as in August but down from a peak of 9.1% in June last year. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 3.6% year-on-year.

Core consumer prices, which strip out volatile energy and food components, gained 4.1%, down from 4.3% the month before.

"As inflation has come down, it has become incredibly stubborn once again and is not likely to reach target for some time," Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, said.

"The current level of interest rates and the speed in which they have been raised should be enough to bring inflation back down, and given the lag effects of monetary policy it needs to be given a chance to work," Brookes added.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR - the benchmark for the euro zone - rose 3.5 basis points (bps) to 2.75% after the inflation data, having earlier been at 2.687%, the lowest since Sept. 22.

The Italian 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was up 3.5 bps at 4.699%, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 25 at 4.631% earlier on Thursday.

Minutes from the European Central Bank's September meeting, released on Thursday, showed a division among policymakers when they opted to raise the deposit rate to a record 4%, but signalled an end to the tightening cycle.

"The debate was indeed more heated than before, with views on inflation and the policy rate diverging more and some members having been in favour of a pause," Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING, said.

"As much as the ECB has tried to keep the door to further rate hikes open since the September decision, recent developments have clearly complicated its position," Brzeski added, citing higher oil prices and dampened growth prospects.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was 4.5 bps higher at 3.146%.

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) last meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials adopted a relatively cautious stance in September, despite suggesting at the time that one more rate hike was likely.

"The minutes revealed that several members considered that the policy rate is likely to be at or close to its peak," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of rates strategy at lender SEB.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR - which sets the tone for other yields around the world - has dropped around 28 bps since surging to a 16-year high of 4.887% last week.

Analysts say a number of factors have been pushing bond yields lower, including central bank officials talking down the need for further interest rate increases, and nervousness about the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading more widely in the Middle East.

Caution has been the watchword for Fed officials of late, causing markets to dial down bets that interest rates will rise again. Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the recent rise in bond yields is "going to do some of the work for us" by pushing up borrowing costs.

The closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year bond yields DE10IT10=RR was last little changed at 194 bps on Thursday. It hit its widest since January last week at 209.2 bps.

ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras told Reuters that the ECB should not stop its bond purchases early because they may still be needed to calm jittery markets. Yet he said it is down to governments, including Italy's, to keep investors on side.

