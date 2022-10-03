Euro zone yields plunge on expectations for less tightening

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell sharply on Monday amid expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) might be on top of surging inflation and keep a more cautious stance due to systemic risks.

A sharp fall in U.S. borrowing costs provided further downside pressure on the euro area's yields, which extended their earlier modest fall.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, dropped 14 bps to its lowest since September 23 at 1.97% DE10YT=RR, in its biggest daily fall since July 22.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield was down 12 bps to 3.69% US10YT=RR.

"There is a more worried tone with regards to systemic risks and so hopes of more cautious central banks," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. "The miss in German manufacturing PMIs also adds to that gloomy picture."

Manufacturing activity across the euro zone declined further last month as a growing cost of living crisis left consumers wary while soaring energy bills limited production, a survey showed on Monday.

UK 2-year gilt yields were down 29 basis points (bps) to 3.98% GB2YT=RR and the 10-year down 24 bps to 3.85% GB10YT=RR, after British Prime Minister Liz Truss reversed plans to cut the highest rate of income tax.

"Gilts are no longer in the spotlight. The main issue for the euro area is still inflation," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

However, he added that the Bund, with a yield around 2.2%, could be a good buying opportunity.

A key market gauge of long-term inflation expectations EUIL5YF5Y=RR was at 2.09%, after falling to its lowest in more than six weeks at 2.07% on Friday.

"We think that September might have marked the peak for euro area inflation, as both Germany and the Netherlands introduced policies that will have a material near-term downward impact on utility prices," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Spanish and French inflation slowed unexpectedly in September, bucking the trend in the wider euro zone.

The ECB's euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward for November 2023 was at around 2.7%, after rising above 3% to 3.158% on Tuesday last week. EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 14.5 bps to 4.35% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 238 bps. DE10IT10=RR

“The ECB’s non-policy meeting on Wednesday could also prove a flashpoint as it is when the discussion on quantitative tightening will start,” ING said in a research note.

“Sovereign spreads are particularly at risk, with the ECB likely to await more information on Italy’s new government before providing support,” it added.

Investors will also closely watch data on Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments due later this week. The numbers previously showed significant support for the peripheral bond markets of Italy and Spain in July after Italy’s government led by Mario Draghi collapsed.

