Euro zone yields pare early decline, cautious ahead of ECB

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields pared early falls on Monday as investors were cautious ahead of this week's European Central Bank policy meeting.

Yields dropped on Friday and early on Monday after a media report indicated the Federal Reserve was shifting to debating how and when to slow the pace of future policy rate increases.

They have tightened policy very aggressively so far this year.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark of the bloc, was last one basis point lower at 2.43% after falling as low as 2.32%. It hit its highest since August 2011 on Friday at 2.532%, before the media report.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John)

