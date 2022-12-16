Euro zone yields jump, spread between core and periphery widens after ECB

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs rose on Friday as investors revised up their expectations for bond yields after the European Central Bank pledged further monetary tightening to fight inflation.

The ECB eased the pace of its interest rate hikes on Thursday but stressed significant tightening would still be necessary and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system.

The yield on Germany's 10-year government bond DE10YT=RR rose 5 bps to 2.15%.

The two-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is most sensitive to interest rate expectations, was up 11 bps at 2.5%, its highest level since late 2008.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR rose to 213 bps, its widest since November 9.

Germany's yield curve DE2DE10=RR hit its deepest inversion since 1992, while ECB August 2023 euro short-term rate forwards rose to 3.15%. < EUESTECBF=ICAP>

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John)

