Euro zone yields jump as inflation leaps back on stage

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs jumped on Friday as stronger than expected inflation data from countries including France, Germany and Italy put rising prices back on centre stage.

However, yields are set to close the week with a significant fall as investors scaled back bets on the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary tightening path.

"Today markets are worried about inflation, while yesterday they wanted to look at the dovish side of (ECB president Christine) Lagarde's remarks," Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

Remarks from the ECB policy meeting on Thursday led investors to forecast a slowdown of future rate hikes as the central bank reiterated its commitment to reinvestments and omitted to start talking about quantitative tightening.

"The truth is that the outlook of rate hikes remains very uncertain as it is data-dependent," Allianz Global Investors' Maxia added. "It wouldn't surprise me if the ECB had to raise rates more than expected in December."

French inflation was above economists' forecasts, while German regional data showed consumer price rose by around 10%.

Meanwhile, Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday.

Italian consumer prices jumped to 12.8% - their highest since the series began in 1996.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was up 11 basis points (bps) to 2.10%.

It was down 33.5 bps this week, however, and was set for its biggest fall since November 2011.

A Wall Street Journal report on Oct. 21 highlighted that the U.S. Federal Reserve was debating when to slow the pace of interest rate increases, triggering a sharp drop in yields on both sides of the Atlantic.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) said on Wednesday it was getting closer to the end of its historic tightening campaign as it forecasted the economy would stall over the next three quarters.

Future interest rate hikes will not necessarily be 'jumbo' increases as the one done yesterday, ECB member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday.

The ECB November 2023 euro short-term rate (ESTR) forward EUESTECBF=ICAP rose to 2.75%, from 2.6% the day before, and from around 2.9% before the ECB meeting.

An ECB survey showed on Friday that inflation in 2023 is now seen at 5.8%, above the ECB's own projection for 5.5%, while in 2024, price growth could be 2.4%, above the ECB's 2.3% outlook.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR rose 16 bps to 4.16%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 205 bps.

Investor focus will shift to the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. The Fed is seen slowing its aggressive rate-hike pace in December on evidence that the economic slowdown that the central bank is trying to engineer is getting underway.

