Euro zone yields jump after the Fed flags higher peak for rates

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 03, 2022 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve flagged a longer monetary tightening path and warned it was very premature to consider pausing.

The Fed suggested it could raise rates by less in the coming months, but left policymakers room to continue tightening monetary policy if inflation doesn't start to slow.

The central bank delivered a widely expected 75-basis point (BPS) hike on Wednesday, and some analysts now expect a 50 bps move in December.

U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply, and the sell-off spilled into German debt, pushing the 10-year yield up 12.5 bps to its highest since October 25 at 2.26%. DE10YT=RR

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

