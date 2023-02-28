Euro zone yields jump after data, expected depo rate peak at 3.975%

February 28, 2023 — 03:23 am EST

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose to their highest in over a decade on Tuesday after inflation data from France and Spain boosted expectations of further rate hikes.

The 12-month inflation rate in France rose to 7.2% in February from 7.0% in January.

Spain's consumer prices rose 6.1% year-on-year in February, above the 5.9% during the 12 months to January and above the 5.7% expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, rose to its highest since July 2011 and was last at 2.662%, up 5.5 bps.

December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forwards rose to 3.875%, implying a depo rate at 3.975% by year-end, from 3.775% on Thursday last week. EUESTECBF=ICAP

