Euro zone yields hit new multi-month lows as traders eye rate cuts

By Stefano Rebaudo and Harry Robertson

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone sovereign bond yields slipped to new multi-month lows on Wednesday as investors continued to bet on heavy rate cuts from the European Central Bank next year.

Euro area borrowing costs dropped on Tuesday after ECB official Isabel Schnabel told Reuters further interest rate hikes are "rather unlikely". Bonds found further support after data on U.S. job openings led investors to price in that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as March.

Money markets on Wednesday morning moved to price in almost 150 basis points worth of interest rate cuts from the ECB next year EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP, from around 100 bps on Nov. 28 and roughly 130 bps at the start of the week.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was last down 3 basis points (bps) at 2.208%, a fresh seven-month low. Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Yields moved lower after data showed that U.S. private payrolls missed expectations in November. Although economists warn that the private data is a poor gauge for predicting Friday's key nonfarm payrolls data, it added to evidence that the U.S. labour market is slowing.

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it expects the ECB to cut rates by 150 bps in 2024, 50 bps more than their earlier forecast, after a sharp slowdown in inflation in the bloc. They predict 50 bp cuts in both April and June.

"Given the latest inflation data and the tone of official commentary, we fear we were too timid," Deutsche's analysts, led by chief economist Mark Wall, said in a research note. "The risk is now earlier and larger cuts."

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was last down 2 bps at 2.593% after earlier hitting its lowest since May at 2.57%.

Michael Krautzberger, head of EMEA fundamental fixed income at Blackrock, said on Wednesday that market bets on rate cuts were too optimistic.

"The ECB is almost priced to cut interest rates by 150 basis points until the end of next year," he said at an event in London. "I'm not saying that it's impossible.... I would still argue it's a high hurdle." He said between 75 and 100 bps of cuts was more likely.

The Greek 10-year yield GR10YT=RRhit a fresh 17-month low at 3.364% before paring its fall to sit at 3.377%, flat on the day.

Ratings agency Fitch upgraded Greece's credit rating to investment grade on Friday, mentioning a sharp downward trend in general government debt.

The gap between Greek and German 10-year yields DE10GR10=RR – a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold Greek debt over safe-haven Bunds – was at 109bps, not far off Spain's spread over Germany DE10ES10=RR, which was at 100 bps.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR – the benchmark for the euro area's periphery – was last down 3 bps at 3.964%. The yield gap versus Germany DE10IT10=RRwas little changed at 174 bps.

Investors were also looking at the reform of the European Union budget rules - the Stability and Growth Pact - which will be discussed at Friday’s Eurogroup even if a deal is seen as unlikely, officials said.

"If Germany does not ease up on the stability rules, there could be a big divergence opening up between a U.S. economy growing, but in a very inflationary way and a growing deflationary risk in Europe," said Raphael Gallardo, chief economist at Carmignac.

Tight fiscal rules could threaten the resilience that sovereign bonds of most indebted countries have shown so far.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Harry Robertson, additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Toby Chopra)

