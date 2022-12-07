Euro zone yields hit multi-week lows on expectations of inflation peak

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 07, 2022 — 02:42 am EST

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, with the 10-year Bund yield hitting its lowest since Sept. 19, after remarks from European Central Bank officials supported investors' expectations that inflation might be near to peaking.

ECB Governing Council member Constantinos Herodotou on Tuesday said rates were near their "neutral level", while chief economist Philip Lane argued a peak in inflation was probably close.

Benchmark 10-year German Bund DE10YT=RR yields fell 4 basis points (bps) to 1.75%.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR hit its lowest since Aug. 26 at 3.58%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Harry Robertson)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.