Euro zone yields hit multi-week lows on expectations of inflation peak

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, with the 10-year Bund yield hitting its lowest since Sept. 19, after remarks from European Central Bank officials supported investors' expectations that inflation might be near to peaking.

ECB Governing Council member Constantinos Herodotou on Tuesday said rates were near their "neutral level", while chief economist Philip Lane argued a peak in inflation was probably close.

Benchmark 10-year German Bund DE10YT=RR yields fell 4 basis points (bps) to 1.75%.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR hit its lowest since Aug. 26 at 3.58%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Harry Robertson)

