Euro zone yields hit fresh two-month lows, markets price in 100 bps rate cuts in 2024

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone long-dated yields hit fresh two-month lows on Friday, after a batch of soft U.S. economic data supported expectations that central banks’ fight against inflation could be over.

Money markets on Friday also fully priced in 100 basis points rate cuts by the European Central Bank rate cuts by the end of 2024. EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP

U.S. Treasury yields fell to two-month lows on Thursday after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected, helping cement expectations the Federal Reserve will not feel pressure to raise interest rates again.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, dropped 3 bps to 2.56% after hitting 2.55%, its lowest level since September 4.

The German 2-year yield DE2YT=RR reached its lowest since early June at 2.917%.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Amanda Cooper)

