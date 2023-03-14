Euro zone yields higher as markets assess SVB collapse on rate outlook

By Samuel Indyk and Stefano Rebaudo

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - Euro area government bond yields rose on Tuesday, following sharp drops the previous day as investors weighed the impact of Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) collapse on the outlook for European Central Bank policy.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR was down by as much as 27 basis points (bps) to 2.425% in early trade, its lowest since Jan. 19. It later pared those gains, leaving the yield up 9 bps at 2.789%.

The 2-year yield, which is highly sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, stood above 3.3% last week.

"There is a hope that this is a crisis that is not going to spread further," said Daniel Lenz, rates strategist at DZ Bank.

"For as long as there is no more bad news, you will see a reversal in government bonds and that's the reason for this counter movement," Lenz said, although he warned this could change rapidly if there were other signs of stress in the banking system.

The SVB collapse triggered a mammoth rally in global bond markets on Monday, which saw the biggest one-day decline in the 2-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR since 1987, of 56 bps. Yields move inversely to prices.

On Sunday, U.S. regulators took measures to stem the consequences of the bank's collapse and shore up confidence in the banking system, but markets are assuming interest rates will increase less than previously thought.

Traders are currently fully pricing in a 25 basis point rate hike at Thursday's ECB policy meeting and around a 60% chance of a larger half-point move. On Monday a 25 basis point hike was the most likely outcome.

Traders had priced in a 50 basis point hike with near certainty last week, while the terminal rate is expected to be around 3.4% in October this year, from above 4% previously.

"It seems that the ECB will try to convince markets that they are calm and there's no reason to change the policy stance. That would speak in favour of a 50 basis point hike," DZ Bank's Lenz said.

A market gauge of long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone EUIL5YF5Y=R fell as low as 2.3514%, close to its lowest level since Feb. 9. It reached 2.6083% on March 6.

Markets have also lowered monetary policy tightening expectations for the Federal Reserve, with futures pricing in policy easing as early as July.

Nomura analysts even forecast the Fed will cut rates at next week's meeting as policymakers assess financial stability risks. Previously, they expected the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points.

"While the Fed might become more dovish in the short term, we don't believe this will happen with the ECB, at least during this week's policy meeting," Massimiliano Maxia, a senior fixed-income specialist at Allianz Global Investors, said.

"We didn't change our forecasts, and we expect the ECB to raise rates by 50 bps on Thursday and be data-dependent from then on."

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area benchmark, was last up 7 basis points at 2.351%, having hit a 5-week low of 2.168% on Monday.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR rose 2 basis points to 4.238%.

The closely-watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR earlier widened to around 197.5 basis points, its widest level since Feb. 2.

The index of bond market volatility .MOVE hit its highest level in 14 years on Monday.

With volatility spiking, analysts said Tuesday's U.S. consumer prices data is likely to have less impact than expected last week.

"In case of another nasty upward surprise, the market response might be more muted than it would otherwise have been," UniCredit analysts said in a note.

"In contrast, a miss of consensus expectations on the soft side might add to the recent bull run in bonds," they added.

