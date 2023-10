Euro zone yields flat before US price data after hitting three-week low

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were little changed on Thursday after earlier falling to their lowest in around three weeks, as investors digested the minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting before the release of U.S. inflation data.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, fell to 2.687%, the lowest since Sept. 22. It then pared its losses and was last 1 basis point (bp) higher at 2.742%.

The Italian 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR was last up 2 bps at 4.685%, after falling to its lowest since Sept. 25 at 4.631% earlier on Thursday.

"The lower opening tracks what USTs (U.S. Treasuries) have been doing in the overnight session," said Benjamin Schroeder, senior rates strategist at ING.

"We had the FOMC minutes which suggested officials want to move more carefully and of course the geopolitical backdrop remains tense."

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee's (FOMC) last meeting, released on Wednesday, showed officials adopted a relatively cautious stance in September, despite suggesting at the time that one more rate hike was likely.

"The minutes revealed that several members considered that the policy rate is likely to be at or close to its peak," said Jussi Hiljanen, head of rates strategy at lender SEB.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was little changed at 3.111%.

Investors' focus will be on the U.S. inflation data on Thursday, which is expected to show that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.6% in September, down from a 3.7% increase in August. The figures are due out at 1230 GMT (8.30 a.m. ET).

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR - which sets the tone for other yields around the world - has dropped around 33 bps since surging to a 16-year high of 4.887% last week.

Analysts say a number of factors have been weighing on bond yields, including central bank officials talking down the need for further interest rate increases, and nervousness about the Israel-Hamas conflict spreading more widely in the Middle East.

Caution has been the watchword for Fed officials of late, causing markets to dial down bets that interest rates will rise again. Fed governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the recent rise in bond yields is "going to do some of the work for us" by pushing up borrowing costs.

The closely watched gap between German and Italian 10-year bond yields DE10IT10=RR was last 1 bp wider at 195 bps on Thursday. It hit its widest since January last week at 209.2 bps.

EZ yields https://tmsnrt.rs/46IlozB

(Reporting by Harry Robertson;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.