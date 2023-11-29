Euro zone yields fall, markets increase bets on rate cuts after German NRW inflation data

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone sovereign bond yields fell and markets increased their bets on future policy rate cuts on Wednesday after data from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) supported expectations for a drop in German inflation.

Consumer prices in the German state of NRW fell by 0.3 % month-on-month in November and were up by 3.0 % year-on-year, the state's statistics office said on Wednesday.

"Our economists are looking for a larger decline in this morning's German CPIs than the consensus, which is corroborated by the weaker NRW figures which are already out,” said Michael Leister, head of interest rates research at Commerzbank.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 6 basis points (bps) to 2.43%.

Money markets are pricing in a policy rate reduction of 105 basis points (bps) in 2024 EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP, and reflect an 80% chance of a 25 bps cut in April 2024 EURESTECBM4X5=ICAP.

Data from German states is used to calculate a preliminary inflation figure. Pan-German consumer price data will be published later in the day.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Alun John)

