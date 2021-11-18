Euro zone yields fall, German real rate hits all-time low

By Stefano Rebaudo

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday as risk sentiment faded across financial markets, inflation expectations stabilised and selling pressure on U.S. Treasuries eased.

Bond scarcity has also been keeping a lid on a potential rise in borrowing costs of the bloc.

Investors in equities took a pause and switched into safe-haven assets like government bonds after a strong corporate results season in Europe and the United States.

U.S. borrowing costs fell in early London trade, with the 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR down 1.5 basis points at 1.589% after a rally in bond prices overnight as yields reached levels that drew buyers back to the securities.

US Treasury bond volatility index .MOVEhit its highest levels since March 2020.

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark of the euro zone bloc, was down 2 basis points at -0.26% by 1121 GMT. DE10YT=RR The inflation linked 10-year yield DE10YIL=RR was flat after hitting a fresh record low at -2.1%.

“Outright markets are finding a firmer footing as U.S. Treasuries recover and the rally in euro breakevens slows down in sync with a stabilising euro,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

The so-called five-year, five-year forward inflation swap EUIL5YF5Y=R -- a key market gauge of inflation expectations -- was at 1.97%, after hitting 2% on Wednesday.

Some analysts argue that a shortage of bond supply to use as collateral is the primary driver of bond prices going into year-end and expect a yield rise in 2022.

“After a string of (mostly hawkish) officials stressed inflation upside risks in the coming days, we think markets are wise not to count on the ECB’s unconditional support,” ING analysts said.

Markets are currently pricing a 12.9 basis points increase in interest rates by December 2022. ECBWATCH

“Given that future ECB hikes are more likely to be in 25bp than in 10bp increments, 10bp of tightening priced by the end of 2022 sounds like a fair reflection of the skew towards higher inflation outcome highlighted by Isabel Schnabel,” they added.

Hinting at division among European Central Bank policymakers, board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday the central bank must be ready to rein in inflation in the euro zone if it proves more durable than forecast.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was down 3 basis points at 0.953%. IT10YT=RR

Unicredit analysts said that "the reason for the recent divergent trend in 2/5Y and 5/10Y spreads on the Bund curve is that monetary policy expectations have become increasingly hawkish, leading to a steepening of the 2/5Y spread."

They added in a research note that the "5Y area is too cheap" as the economy will grow stronger while central banks will remain dovish.

But "we might not see a correction in the next few weeks" as uncertainty about the inflation outlook weighs, they added.

DEcurvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3oLigPg

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.