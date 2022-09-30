Euro zone yields fall as investors pause after bond selloff

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell on Friday as investors paused after a sharp bond selloff earlier this week but anxiety persisted about central banks' monetary tightening path and possible erratic moves in UK gilts.

Analysts are discounting euro zone inflation – due later in the session -- at around 10% after Germany's numbers showed consumer prices increased by 10.9% over the year.

Investors reckon that the Bank of England's (BoE) measures put a lid on spiralling effects in long-end bonds but still wait for a credible plan to keep debt under control.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Thursday she would stick to her plan to reignite economic growth.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR was down 7 basis points (bps) to 2.14%. It rose to its highest since December 2011 at 2.35% on Wednesday.

"German inflation came in at 10%, and euro zone inflation today is expected in close vicinity," ING analysts said. "European Central Bank officials have all the reason to continue stepping up the hawkish rhetoric."

ECB policymakers voiced more support on Thursday for another big interest rate hike.

"Spain's (ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez) de Cos pitched the terminal rate at 2.25-2.5% yesterday. If that is the target, then an overall increase of at least another 150bp is on the cards over the next 'several' meetings," ING analysts added.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR dropped 8.5 bps to 4.57%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 242 bps.

Commerzbank analysts flagged that a recent jump in gilt yields triggered a widening in the Italian-German yield spread despite Italy’s election results being pretty much as expected.

"The UK experience probably played a role as market participants realise the consequences of an irresponsible economic policy," they said in a note to clients.

"The same is true for the Italian government though. The recent market developments should thus give rise to prudent announcements from the new government," they added.

Mario Draghi's outgoing government's Economic and Financial Document (DEF) will form the framework for the 2023 budget to be examined by European Union.

ECB policymakers see no need to buy more Italian government bonds via a new emergency scheme despite a rise in the country's borrowing costs, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by William Maclean)

