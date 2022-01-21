Euro zone yields fall amid demand for safe-haven assets

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday amid mixed signals from the European Central Bank (ECB) and increased demand for safe-haven assets as geopolitical worries over Ukraine mounted and equity markets fell.

Senior Russian and U.S. diplomats played down any prospect of quickly resolving their differences over Ukraine at talks that started in Switzerland on Friday but the U.S. side still hoped the meeting could de-escalate the situation.

Analysts highlighted that ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Thursday that it did not need to act as boldly as the Federal Reserve because of a different economic situation, warning against the risks of premature rate rises.

ECB policymakers had argued at a crucial meeting last month that euro zone inflation could "easily" get stuck above target and the central bank should keep the door open to tightening policy, accounts published by the ECB showed.

"With little sign of de-escalation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the demand for safe havens keeps the upper hand for now," ING analysts said.

German 10-year government bond yields, the bloc's benchmark, fell 3 basis points (bps) to a one-week low of -0.056%.

"Bond bears are facing a tougher time as already ambitious rate hike expectations align with negative carry," Commerzbank analysts said.

Money markets have priced an 80% chance of the ECB raising rates by 10 bps in September and 10 bps again in December 2022.

"We believe the ECB is very unlikely to raise rates in 2022, and we think money markets are just buying a sort of insurance policy against inflation risks when they price in two 10 bps rate hikes in 2022," Fabio Castaldi, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management, said.

Investors were wary ahead of the Federal Reserves' policy meeting next week as Fed officials, having plotted a battle plan against high inflation, must now contend with new signs the coronavirus is again slowing the economy.

ITALY'S PRESIDENTIAL VOTE

Italy's government bond yields fell 1 bps to 1.36%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields at 140 basis points. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

Analysts have warned about a potential increase in Italy's risk premium if former ECB chief Mario Draghi became Italian president in a vote next week. Confidence in Italy's debt-ridden economy improved when he became prime minister in February 2021.

Pictet's Castaldi said, however, that if "the current government remains in office with a strong parliamentary support and completes the necessary reforms to access the European funds," the yield spread with Germany might tighten even if Draghi did leave his current role to became president.

"I don't see the spread tightening over 120 basis points shortly as the ECB is tapering its monetary stimulus," he said.

Markets at the moment don't see snap elections as a likely outcome even if Draghi were to change job but in a more uncertain scenario some analysts see the Italian-German spread widening up to at least 150 bps.

IT-DE yeild spreadhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nL0uvG

Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by David Clarke)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.