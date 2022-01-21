Euro zone yields fall after recent bond selloff, eye ECB policy stance

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday amid mixed signals from the European Central Bank, while mounting geopolitical worries over Ukraine and a fall in equity markets boosted demand for safe-haven assets.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. Treasury Department is prepared to impose significant sanctions on Russia if it invades Ukraine and works closely with allies to shape those responses.

Analysts highlighted that ECB president Christine Lagarde reiterated on Thursday that the central bank did not need to act as boldly as the Federal Reserve because of a different economic situation, warning against premature hikes risk.

Eurozone inflation could "easily" get stuck above target, and the central bank should keep the door open to tightening policy, ECB policymakers argued at a crucial meeting last month, accounts published by the ECB showed.

“With little sign of de-escalation surrounding the Russia-Ukraine tensions, the demand for safe havens keeps the upper hand for now,” ING analysts said.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, fell 3 basis points to a one-week low at -0.056%.

“Bond bears are facing a tougher time as already ambitious rate hike expectations align with negative carry,” Commerzbank analysts said.

Money markets priced a 90% chance of 10 bps rate rise in September and further 10 bps hike in December 2022.

Unicredit analysts see an increase in rates in 2022 as “highly unlikely” and expect the bear market to “converge into a broader sideways range.”

Investors are wary ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week as policymakers, having plotted a battle plan against high inflation, must now contend with new signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is again slowing the economy.

Italy’s government bond yields were down 1 bps at 1.36%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yield at 140 basis points. IT10YT=RRDE10IT10=RR

Analysts don’t see snap elections as a likely outcome also if former ECB chief Mario Draghi were to leave his job as Italian prime minister and become president after the vote that will take place next week.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.