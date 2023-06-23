Euro zone yields fall after PMI data

June 23 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after economic data showed that French business activity contracted in June for the first time in five months.

Borrowing costs were already edging lower as markets fell short of pricing the European Central Bank depo rate peak above 4% on fears about the economic impact of higher rates.

French 2-year yields FR2YT=RR fell 12 basis points on the day to 3.233%, while those on benchmark Germany's 2-year bond DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to rate expectations, dropped 8 bps to 3.19% after briefly hitting 3.282%, its highest since March 10.

HCOB's flash Purchasing Managers Index(PMI) for France's services sector, compiled by S&P Global, fell to 48.0 points - its lowest since the start of the year, from 52.5 in May.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.