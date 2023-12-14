Euro zone yields fall after Fed and ECB, spreads tighten

By Stefano Rebaudo and Harry Robertson

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Euro area yields bounced off session lows on Thursday as the European Central Bank reaffirmed that interest rates would remain at record high levels despite lower inflation expectations.

Borrowing costs tumbled to multi-month lows earlier in the day, taking their cue from U.S. Treasuries after the Federal Reserve signalled on Wednesday that it was done with interest rate rises, shifting the focus to when borrowing costs might drop.

ECB President Christine Lagarde pushed back against rate-cut bets, but her job may have been made harder by the Fed's policy pivot.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell to 2.029%, its lowest level since March, and was last down 4 basis points (bps) at 2.13%.

Money markets priced in 150 bps of rate cuts in 2024 EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP from up to 160 bps earlier in the session.

"Lagarde did push back ... Remarks like 'we didn't discuss rate cuts at all' are a pretty clear signal there won't be such a move in the first quarter," said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

The ECB, which left rates unchanged at its policy meeting, also signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, in a move which unexpectedly supported bonds of highly indebted countries.

Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=RR fell by 12 bps, while Spanish ES10YT=RR and Portuguese PT10YT=RR 10-year yields were down 8 bps.

Bond prices move inversely to yields.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR – a market gauge of premium investors asking to hold bonds of most indebted countries over the safe-haven Bund – tightened by 10 bps to 165 bps after the ECB statement.

"A very gradual phasing out of PEPP reinvestments supported yield spreads (of peripheral bonds)," ING's Brzeski argued.

The ECB said full reinvestment under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme will end on June 30 - before the previous deadline of December 2024 - and the portfolio will fall by 7.5 billion euros ($8.22 billion) per month until the end of the year.

The "Italian spread is narrowing convincingly after the ECB said it will reduce PEPP reinvestments, in a move which falls short of an outright early end to the reinvestment flows," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank.

The central bank can use PEPP reinvestments to buy bonds of highly indebted countries without abiding by the so-called "capital keys," which force the ECB to split purchases according to each country's gross domestic product and population.

The German two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to ECB interest rate expectations, fell to a nine-month low of 2.458% and was last 10 bps lower at 2.56%.

The U.S. central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range on Wednesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said rate hikes are likely over.

Investors had already been expecting steep Fed rate cuts in 2024 but added to those bets, pricing in 150 bps of easing by next December.

"The surprise from the (Fed) was more the lack of push-back from Chair Powell on the 2024 rate cut narrative," said Benjamin Schroeder, rates strategist at ING.

"He almost endorsed it, which leads us to question whether he knows something of significance that we don't," said Schroeder, who added that the Fed may be worried about "breaking" something in the economy, such as the property market.

($1 = 0.9126 euros)

Graphic-Markets price in 155 basis points of ECB rate cuts in 2024 https://tmsnrt.rs/3RCOrzP

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Harry Robertson; Editing by Amanda Cooper, Angus MacSwan, Elaine Hardcastle, Sharon Singleton and Paul Simao)

