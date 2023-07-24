Euro zone yields fall after data, Spain's bonds in line with peers after vote

By Stefano Rebaudo

July 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell after weak economic data, while Spanish bond prices tracked their peers after no clear winner emerged in the country's general election.

The results from Sunday's vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government, leaving Basque and Catalan small regional parties as potential kingmakers.

The centre-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won 169 parliamentary seats, while the ruling Socialists (PSOE) and far-left Sumar won 153, well short of the 176 seats needed for a majority.

Analysts said political instability might weigh on bond prices but also underlined that both major parties are committed to fiscal discipline and macroeconomic stability.

"Financial markets are worried about a political gridlock, but at the moment they are probably looking at central bank meetings more than local politics as Spain's bonds are not underperforming their peers," said Andrzej Szczepaniak, an economist at Nomura.

"However, with such political uncertainty Spain might be less committed to reducing its public debt, while the EU might delay the approval of the new stability pact," he added.

Spain's 10-year government bond yields ES10YT=RR fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 3.41%, with the spread between Spanish and German bonds DE10ES10=RR flat at 103.2 bps.

Investors instead focussed on flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data which might affect the European Central Bank the policy outlook.

The ECB looks set to pull the rate-hike trigger on Thursday, but what it will do after July is less certain and financial markets are craving some guidance.

German and French business activity contracted in July, increasing the likelihood of a recession, while suggesting that a deflation process might be well underway.

A downturn in wider euro zone business activity deepened much more than expected.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, dropped 3 bps at 2.40%.

"With inflation coming down rapidly and the economy on its back, I think markets are underestimating the shifting winds at the ECB's Governing Council, and therefore wrong to price in a 60% probability of a 25bp rate hike in September – and equally wrong to price in 88% probability of rates at 4.0% by year-end," said Erik F. Nielsen, Unicredit Group chief economic advisor, in comments released on Sunday.

Forwards on ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) EUESTECBF=ICAP price in a deposit facility rate at 3.95% by year-end, while money markets bets see around a 50% chance of a rate hike in September.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR fell 2.5 bps, with the spread between Italian and German yields DE10IT10=RR tightening 2 bps to 164 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

