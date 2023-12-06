Euro zone yields edge lower to fresh multi-month lows, U.S. data in focus

By Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday as investors took a breather after a sharp repricing of the European Central Bank policy path, which led money markets to discount up to 145 bps of rate cuts by the end of 2024.

Euro area borrowing costs dropped on Tuesday after ECB official Isabel Schnabel told Reuters further interest rate hikes are "rather unlikely".

Investors increased bids for bonds after data on U.S. job openings (JOLTS) led investors to price in that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as soon as March.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 0.5 basis point (bp) to 2.23% a fresh 7-month low.

"The JOLTS data highlighted the markets' sensitivity to any indications of a cooling U.S. labour market. Ahead of Friday's payrolls report, markets will eye the National Employment Report (ADP) estimate," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research Americas at ING in a note to clients.

"Given its poor track record of forecasting the official data, it is likely to take a larger surprise to move valuations," he argued, adding that the consensus was looking for a 130.000 reading today after 113.000 last month.

Money markets are currently pricing around 145 bps of ECB rate cuts by the end of 2024 EURESTECBM9X10=ICAP -- from around 100 bps on Nov. 28 -- including an around 95% chance of the first 25 bps reduction in policy rates by March next year. EURESTECBM3X4=ICAP

According to Deutsche Bank, pricing more ECB rate cuts will require a weak labour market.

"Further significant inversion of the money market curve is likely to require evidence of weakness in the labour market that would justify central banks easing below neutral," said Francis Yared, global head of rate strategy at Deutsche Bank.

"While this remains our base case, the evidence is more likely to be observed in the second quarter of 2024 than in the fourth quarter of 2023."

The neutral rate implies a monetary policy which is neither contractionary nor expansionary for the economy.

Greek sovereign bonds outperformed their peers, with the 10-year yield GR10YT=RR hitting a fresh 17-month low at 3.388%, down 5 bps on day.

Ratings agency Fitch upgraded Greece's credit rating to investment grade on Friday, mentioning a sharp downward trend in general government debt.

Fitch's upgrade and a similar move from S&P Global Ratings in October make Greece's bonds eligible for a wide range of bond indexes that require investment-grade ratings.

The gap between Greek and German 10-year yields DE10GR10=RR – a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold Greek debt – was at 107, close to Spain's spread over German debt DE10ES10=RR, which was at 100 bps.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR – the benchmark for the euro area's periphery – was down 1.5 bps at 3.98%, with the yield gap versus Germany DE10IT10=RR at 172 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com ; +39. 0266129431; Reuters Messaging: stefano.rebaudo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ));))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.