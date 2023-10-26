Euro zone yields edge lower, spreads tighten after ECB

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro area borrowing costs edged lower, and yield spreads between core and peripheral government bonds tightened after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged and confirmed that flexible reinvestments of part of its vast bond portfolio would continue until 2024.

The ECB snapped an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive rate hikes, and maintained its guidance, which signals steady policy ahead.

The central bank confirmed it would continue reinvestments from the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) until December 2024. Expectations that the ECB might bring forward the deadline of December 2024 had hurt bonds of Southern Europe's most indebted countries.

ECB President Christine Lagarde called PEPP reinvestments the first line of defence against fragmentation - an excessive yield spread widening between core and peripheral bonds, which might hamper the smooth transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area periphery, fell 6.5 bps to 4.85%. It was at 4.92% before the ECB statement.

The spread DE10IT10=RR between Italian and German 10-year yields - a gauge of the premium investors ask to hold debt of the euro area's most indebted countries - tightened to 198.

"There is no mention (in the ECB statement) of ending PEPP reinvestments early or raising banks' reserve requirements, but in the press conference, there is a good chance that Christine Lagarde will suggest that both options will be on the table at forthcoming meetings," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief Euro-zone economist at Capital Economics.

Borrowing costs fell recently as a survey showed that euro zone business activity took a surprise turn for the worse this month, while bank lending came to a near standstill.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, was down 3 bps at 2.85%.

The yield, which moves inversely to the bond's price, stood at 2.87% just before the ECB statement.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.