Euro zone yields edge lower on inflation data, U.S. read-across

By Alun John

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields fell on Tuesday as country inflation data pointed to a lower print for the currency bloc overall later in the day, helped too by a late rally in Treasuries a day earlier as the U.S. cut near-term government borrowing forecasts.

Also in the mix was the Bank of Japan's decision to loosen its grip on long-term interest rates by tweaking its bond yield control policy, another small step towards dismantling its aggressive monetary stimulus of the past decade.

Germany's 10 year yield DE10YT=RR fell 5 basis points (bps) to 2.77%, testing the previous day's two-week low of 2.763%. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Italy's 10 year yield, was down 5 bps at 4.69%, reaching an over two-week low. IT10YT=RR

The local focus for European bond markets is euro zone inflation data due at 1000 GMT. France and the Netherlands reported falling inflation in October on Tuesday after Germany reported the previous day that its reading eased to its lowest in two years.

Nomura strategists said in emailed comments that the country-level data suggested the euro area inflation print will be weaker than forecast, "and this underscores our view that the ECB is done and dusted with its hiking cycle."

European yields struggled to hold onto some of their initial Monday fall after the German data, partly due to a move higher in U.S. yields.

But U.S. government bonds found some support later in the day after the Treasury Department said it expects to borrow $76 billion less this quarter than it had anticipated in the third quarter on expectations of higher receipts. US/

That was a factor in Tuesday's move lower in European yields, said Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research FX and rates at Societe Generale, "though let's see the refunding announcement tomorrow from the U.S."

The Treasury on Wednesday will offer more specifics on its issuance plans.

In addition, "technically at least it looks like some exhaustion in yields, but it's difficult to make a strong call for lower yields until after U.S. refunding, Fed and NFP," Broux said.

The Federal Reserve meets Wednesday, and the U.S. releases non farm payrolls on Friday.

In Japan, the BOJ left most of its rate targets unchanged at its meeting which concluded Tuesday, but redefined its previous 1.0% hard yield cap on the 10-year bond, which it now describes it as a loose "upper bound".

It also removed a pledge to defend the level with offers to buy unlimited amount of bonds.

Japanese government bond yields rose in the run-up to the announcement on the rumour that a tweak was coming, and held broadly steady thereafter. JP/

Broux said the BOJ's announcement was having little impact on European bond markets initially. "Every time we are told higher JGB yields will cause repatriation and push Euro and US yields higher, though the price action this morning tells a different story. But there are lots of moving parts today and tomorrow."

Moves at the shorter end of the European curve were more muted, Germany's two year yield was unchanged at 3.076% and Italy's two year yield up a fraction at 3.85%. DE2YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

(Reporting by Alun John; editing by John Stonestreet)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.