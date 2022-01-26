Euro zone yields edge higher ahead of the Fed

By Stefano Rebaudo

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged up on Wednesday as investors braced for a potential hawkish announcement from the Federal Reserve but any sell-off was limited as tensions over Ukraine dampened risk sentiment.

World equities were slightly higher after bouncing back from Monday's slump, with investors waiting for the Fed's updated policy plan due at 1900 GMT.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday any Western move to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin personally, an idea floated by Washington and London should Russia invade Ukraine, would be politically destructive but not painful. [nS8N2TU066]

The recent fall in equities "serves as a warning shot for the Fed", Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers.

"With markets hence concerned about the impact of over-tightening of financial conditions, Powell will probably proceed with caution in order not to add fuel to the fire," they added.

Citi analysts see "a relative lack of concern regarding the correction in equities", but say there are still "modest hawkish risks" from the Fed.

They pointed to a potential "immediate end to asset purchases or perhaps further discussion on earlier/faster quantitative tightening (QT)" and a "faster than the quarterly pace of hikes this year".

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 0.5 basis points to -0.076%. DE10YT=RR

Unicredit analysts highlighted the market is pricing "two or three hikes in 2023," in addition to a 100 bps hike this year.

The table below shows money market expectations about U.S. rate increases for end-2022 and 2023.

Berenberg analyst Moritz Paysen said the "Fed cannot ignore high inflation and a solid labor market," recalling it "does not have the mandate to let stock prices rise."

Italian government bond prices moved in line with their peers after Italy's lawmakers failed on Tuesday for a second day running to elect a new head of state, with party leaders struggling to find a consensus candidate.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 0.5 basis points to 1.364%. IT10YT=RR

Analysts have warned about a potential increase in Italy’s risk premium if Prime Minister Mario Draghi assumes the presidency and leave his current job.

Even if he remains prime minister, Draghi himself has warned that his government might collapse if the myriad coalition partners fail to agree on a presidential nominee. [nL1N2U50QZ]

Supply was also in investors' focus with Germany's selling 3.344 billion euros in a 10-year Bund auction at an average yield of -0.08%.

