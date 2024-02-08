Euro zone yields edge higher after Fed, ECB comments

By Stefano Rebaudo

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Thursday after policymakers on both sides of the Atlantic reiterated that central banks must be cautious on easing monetary policy.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials said they want to hold off on cutting interest rates until they have more confidence that inflation is down to 2%, after European Central Bank (ECB) board member Isabel Schnabel argued the ECB must be patient.

Analysts will closely watch U.S. jobs weekly figures due later in the session, but argue that a considerable downside surprise would be needed to upset a strong payroll trend.

Economic data showed last week U.S. job growth surged in January at well above its pre-pandemic pace.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 2.32%.

"In the absence of new bank jitters (in the U.S.), the Bund yield is well supported above 2.30%, a level which is in line with new ECB estimates about the natural rate of interest (r*)," said Christoph Rieger head of rate research at Commerzbank.

Shares of New York Community BancorpNYCB.N closed higher on Wednesday after the lender said it could cut exposure to the troubled commercial real estate (CRE) segment.

Concerns about a possible banking crisis would trigger a rush to safe-haven government bonds, increasing their prices and driving down yields.

"Even if several Fed officials have said they want to see more evidence on the inflation side, it’s clear that markets are still pricing in a risk that they may end up needing to move quicker than that," Deutsche Bank said in a research note.

Markets are pricing in an 18% chance of a Fed rate cut in March, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

The "neutral" or "natural" interest rate known as "r*" is the one which neither stimulates nor slows economic growth, and is where policy rates are supposed to end up.

Analysts mentioned a recent ECB paper saying that "estimates of euro area r* vary widely across a suite of models; the median estimate has risen by about 30 basis points compared with levels prevailing in mid-2019, before the onset of the pandemic."

"The euro area real r* was seen to levels around or below zero after the global financial crisis," argued Commerzbank's Rieger. "Taking zero + 30 bps, +2% inflation would imply 2.3%, which is also close to longer-term forwards."

The ECB euro-short-term rate (ESTR) forwards priced in 123 basis points (bps) of rate cuts in 2024 EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, implying a deposit facility rate at 2.37% from the current 4%.

December 2024 ESTR forwards were at around 130 bps late Wednesday and around 175 basis points at the end of last year.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield IT10YT=RR rose one bps to 3.89%, with the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR at 156 bps.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Alexander Smith)

